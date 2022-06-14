Ukraine: Troops resist in Sievierodonetsk after bridge destruction

Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces were still holding out inside Sievierodonetsk and trying to evacuate civilians after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the devastated eastern city in a potential turning point in one of the deadliest battles. bloody war.

“The situation is very difficult, but there is communication with the city”, despite the destruction of the last bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River, said the Ukrainian mayor of Sievierodonetsk, Oleksandr Stryuk. “Russian troops are trying to invade the city, but the military is holding out.”

Ukraine says more than 500 civilians are trapped inside a chemical factory in an industrial zone of the city, where its forces have withstood weeks of Russian bombing and attacks.

Withdrawals are still taking place “every minute when there is a lull and there is a possibility of transport,” Stryuk said. “But they are discreet withdrawals, made one by one, and every possible chance is taken.”

Both sides claim to have inflicted huge casualties on the enemy in fighting over the city, Russia’s main target in its battle to the East after it failed to capture Ukraine’s capital Kiev in March.

Ukraine still holds Lysychansk, the twin city of Sievierodonetsk on higher ground on the opposite bank. But with all the bridges now cut, their forces recognize the risk of being surrounded if they remain. Russia’s separatist representatives said any Ukrainian troops left behind must surrender or be killed.

Damien Megrou, spokesman for a unit of foreign volunteers helping to defend Sievierodonetsk, said there was a risk of leaving “a large pocket of Ukrainian defenders isolated from the rest of the Ukrainian troops” – as in Mariupol, which fell in May after months of Russian siege.

The battle for Sievierodonetsk – a city of just over 100,000 people before the war – is now the biggest fighting in Ukraine.

Kiev said it is losing a staggering 100 to 200 soldiers each day, with hundreds wounded. In an evening speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the battle for the eastern Donbas region as one of the most brutal in European history.

Russia does not provide regular figures for its own losses, but Western countries say they were huge, as Moscow has committed most of its firepower to fulfill one of President Vladimir Putin’s stated goals: to force Kiev to cede all territory. of two provinces in the east of the country.

weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Danish journalists today that Ukraine’s military has enough ammunition and weapons, but it needs more long-range weapons.

“We have enough weapons. What we don’t have enough are weapons that actually reach the range we need to reduce the advantage of the Russian Federation equipment,” he told a news conference. online organized by the Danish publisher Berlingske Media.

