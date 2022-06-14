Volume of services grows 0.2% from March to April, says IBGE

The volume of services in Brazil grew by 0.2% from March to April this year. This is the consecutive rise in the indicator, measured by the Monthly Service Survey (PMS), by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

As a result, services are 7.2% above the level 2020, that is, the pre-pandemic level, but they are still 4.2% below 2014, the highest point in the historical series.

Services also increased by 9.4% in relation to April 2021, 9.5% in the year and 12.8% in the 12-month period.

The 0.2% rise in the passage The beginning of April was driven by two of the five activities surveyed: information and communication (0.7%) and services provided to families (1.9%).

On the other hand, three activities fell in the period: transport (-1.7%), professional, administrative and complementary (-0.6%) and other services (-1.6%).

The index of tourist activities grew 2.5% in April compared to March. As a result, the tourism segment is 3.4% below the pre-pandemic level.

Nominal service revenue grew 0.9% from March to April, 16.5% compared to April 2021, 15.7% year to date and 17.8% year to date.