Pope Francis criticizes Russian “cruelty” in Ukraine

Pope Francis has delivered a new round of criticism of Russia for the country’s actions in Ukraine, saying its troops were brutal, cruel and ferocious and that the invasion violated a country’s right to self-determination.

In the text of a conversation he had last month with editors of the Jesuit media and published on Tuesday (14), he praised the “courageous” Ukrainians for fighting for survival, but also said the situation was not black or white. and that the war was “perhaps somehow provoked”.

Although he condemned “the ferocity, the cruelty of the Russian troops. We must not forget the real problems if we want them to be solved”, Francis said, including the armaments sector among the factors that encourage the war.

“It is also true that the Russians thought it would all be over in a week. But they miscalculated. They found a courageous people, a people who struggle to survive and who have a history of struggle,” he said in the transcript of the conversation, published by the magazine. Jesuit Catholic Civilt.

“That’s what moves us: to see such heroism. I would really like to emphasize this point, the heroism of the Ukrainian people. What is before our eyes is a situation of world war, global interests, arms sales and geopolitical appropriation, which is to martyr a heroic people,” he said.

Separately, in a message for the Roman Catholic Church’s upcoming World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis lamented that Ukraine was added to a list of regional wars.

“Here, however, the situation is even more complex due to the direct intervention of a ‘superpower’ that seeks to impose its own will, violating the principle of people’s self-determination,” he said.

