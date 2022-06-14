PPI recommends privatization of the Port Authority of Santos

The Federal Government’s Investment Partnership Program (PPI) Board recommended the inclusion of the Port Authority of Santos, formerly Companhia Docas do Estado de São Paulo, in the privatization program. The decision was published today (14) in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

Linked to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Port Authority of Santos is a privately held public company responsible for the management and supervision of port facilities and public infrastructure in the Port of Santos, the largest port in Latin America.

According to the company, the port is responsible for at least 25% of Brazilian foreign trade. The PPI resolution says that the concession of port services must occur “in association with the transfer of shareholding control” of the company.

The PPI board also recommended that the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) be designated as responsible for the execution and monitoring of privatization measures.

Before the start of the studies, the PPI decision will be submitted to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, who may determine whether or not to include the company in the National Privatization Program (PND).

The process of technical studies will be monitored by the National Agency for Waterway Transport (Antaq), which will examine, within the scope of its competence, the draft of the concession contract for the port service.