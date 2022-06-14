Brazil records 11,700 cases of covid-19 and 36 deaths in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 668,110 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (12) by the Ministry of Health. So far, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 31,456,865.

In 24 hours, there were 11,728 cases and 36 deaths caused by the new coronavirus.

Also according to the bulletin, 30,180,290 (95.9%) people have recovered from the disease and 608,465 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update for the Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins, in addition to deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.

States

São Paulo has the highest number of cases among the states (5.59 million) followed by Minas Gerais (3.47 million) and Paraná (2.57 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (125,170).

As for deaths, São Paulo has the highest number (169,845), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,870) and Minas Gerais (61,719). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2002).