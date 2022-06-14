Univaja says it found a vessel in a search area in the Amazon

The Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja) said this Sunday (12) that it had found a new vessel in the same region where the search is being carried out by the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and the English journalist Dom Phillips. The two have been missing since June 5 in the region of the Vale do Javari indigenous reserve, the second largest in the country, with more than 8.5 million hectares.

“What the search team found was a possible location where traces, observed on the edge of the ravine, indicate that a vessel could have been dragged there. This information was passed on to the authorities responsible for the investigations and, for this reason, the place was isolated by the competent authorities so that the search and expertise can be carried out”, says the report signed by the legal prosecutor of Univaja, Eliésio Marubo.

Also according to the statement, a vessel was also found near the site that may be owned by Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, detained for investigation. “The information about the vessel’s ownership still needs to be confirmed by those responsible for the investigations”, the document emphasizes.

Genetic material

Last Friday (10), the Federal Police (PF) in Amazonas, which is leading the security forces in Operation Javari, reported that search teams found organic material, “apparently human”, in an area close to the port. from North Watchtower. There is still no information on whether the sample collected has anything to do with the disappearance of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira.

The National Institute of Criminalistics of the Federal Police will carry out the forensic analysis of the material collected, as well as the expertise on traces of blood found on the vessel of Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, known as “Pelado”.

He is suspected of involvement in the case and had his temporary arrest for 30 days decreed on Thursday night (9) by the on-duty judge Jacinta Santos, during the custody hearing in the District of Atalaia do Norte (AM). The process continues in judicial secrecy.

In addition to these expertise, genetic material collected by leading researchers from Dom Phillips, in Salvador, and Bruno Pereira, in Recife, will be analyzed. The samples will be used in the comparative analysis with the blood found on the vessel.