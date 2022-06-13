Ukraine: Russia could reach 40,000 soldiers killed this month

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow was sending ill-prepared and ill-equipped young men to the battlefront in Donbass in an attempt to win by overwhelming force in numbers.

He admitted that the current offensive could cost more than 8,000 Russian casualties between the beginning of this week and the end of the month.

“Russian generals only see their people as cannon fodder, needed to gain a numerical advantage in men and military equipment. This means only one thing: Russia could exceed 40,000 dead soldiers as early as June,” Zelenskiy said.

Sievierodonetsk

Russian bombings hit the Azot chemical factory complex in Sievierodonetsk on Sunday, causing a massive fire.

It is estimated that around 800 people are sheltered in this factory, including 600 civilians. The situation is quite worrying.

The Russian army concentrates all military power around Sievierodonetsk, with the aim of quickly conquering the Lugansk region.

Ukrainian authorities assured that they are still resisting and announced some victories in the Kherson and Zaporijia regions.

village

A few kilometers from one of the fronts, a village – Preobrazhenska – has been the target of constant attacks in recent months. Dozens of buildings were destroyed, one of them the school, which was bombed on June 1st.

The chief of the region resists on the spot and does not intend to start any recovery until the war is over.

