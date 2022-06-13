INSS: authorized contest for social security technician

O Official Diary of the Union publishes, this Monday (13), an ordinance of the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government, which authorizes the holding of a public tender for the filling of 1,000 Social Security Technician positions in the staff of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The responsibility for carrying out the contest will be the presidency of the National Institute of Social Security, which will be responsible for editing the respective rules, through the publication of public notices, ordinances or other necessary administrative acts”, the document also says.

The deadline for the publication of the public tender notice will be six months, counting from today, the date of publication of the ordinance.