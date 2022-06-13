BrazilBrazil

INSS: authorized contest for social security technician

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read

O Official Diary of the Union publishes, this Monday (13), an ordinance of the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government, which authorizes the holding of a public tender for the filling of 1,000 Social Security Technician positions in the staff of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The responsibility for carrying out the contest will be the presidency of the National Institute of Social Security, which will be responsible for editing the respective rules, through the publication of public notices, ordinances or other necessary administrative acts”, the document also says.

The deadline for the publication of the public tender notice will be six months, counting from today, the date of publication of the ordinance.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

National Force is authorized to operate on indigenous land in Pará

2 hours ago

Michelle Bachelet resigns from candidacy for second term at the UN

3 hours ago

Brazil records third case of monkeypox

4 hours ago

PF finds personal belongings of journalist and indigenist in Amazonas

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.