National Force is authorized to operate on indigenous land in Pará

The National Public Security Force was authorized to act, in support of the Ministry of Health, in the Parakanã Indigenous Land, in the state of Pará. The ordinance of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which determines the measure, is published in Official Diary of the Union this Monday (13).

The military will participate in actions essential to the preservation of public order and the safety of people and the protection of heritage, on an episodic and planned basis, for 30 days, from June 17 to July 16 of this year.

The use of the National Force will obey the planning defined by the Directorate of the National Force of Public Security and will occur in articulation with the public security agencies of Pará, under the coordination of the Federal Police.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

