Michelle Bachelet resigns from candidacy for second term at the UN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Michelle Bachelet, announced today (13) that she will not run for a second term after 31 August.

“As my term comes to an end, this 50th session of the Council will be the last I speak,” the 70-year-old former Chilean president said at the opening session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.

OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani, quoted by the Associated Press, confirmed that Bachelet will not seek a second four-year term when the current one ends on Aug. 31.

Bachelet’s current term has recently been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

In early June, more than 230 human rights organizations demanded Bachelet’s resignation, accusing her of “whitewashing atrocities” – mass arrests and abuses in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory inhabited by several ethnic minorities, mainly the Uighurs – during his recent visit to China.

For activists, during the trip, Michelle Bachelet legitimized “Beijing’s attempt to cover up the crimes, using the Chinese government’s false ‘counterterrorism’ framework and repeatedly referring to the internment camps by the Chinese government’s designation: Education centers. and Professional Training”.

Western governments and human rights non-governmental organizations (NGOs) accuse China of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities in re-education camps.

The activists also asked the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, not to propose the renewal of Bachellet’s mandate.

