Brazil records third case of monkeypox

1 minute read

Brazil has one more case of monkeypox diagnosed. On Sunday night (12), the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Rio Grande do Sul notified an occurrence of an “imported case” of the disease.

The diagnosis was confirmed in the laboratory, on Sunday, by the Adolf Lutz Institute in São Paulo. It is a patient residing in Porto Alegre, male, 51 years old, who traveled to Portugal, returning to Brazil on the 10th of this month.

“The patient is in home isolation, along with his contacts, has a stable clinical condition, without complications and is being monitored by the state and municipal health secretariats”, says a note released by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry adds that “all containment and control measures were taken immediately after the communication that this was a suspected case of monkeypox [varíola dos macacos, em inglês]with the isolation of the patient and tracking of their contacts, both nationally and on the international flight, which had the support of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa)”.

cases in the country

According to the ministry, at the moment, Brazil has three confirmed cases, two in São Paulo and one in Rio Grande do Sul. Six suspected cases are under investigation. All remain isolated and under monitoring.

