PF finds personal belongings of journalist and indigenist in Amazonas

The Federal Police (PF) found some belongings of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Philips, who had disappeared since June 5th in the Amazon region, in the area of ​​the Vale do Javari indigenous reserve, the second largest in the country, with more than 8.5 million hectares. In a note, the PF said that a health card with the name of Bruno Pereira and other items of him and Phillips.

The belongings were located after carrying out river searches with aerial reconnaissance in an area of ​​25 km in the region of the Itaquaí River, at the place where another vessel was found, apparently belonging to Amarildo Costa Oliveira, who is under temporary arrest.

The belongings were located by divers from the Fire Department. They are also part of the task force that carries out the searches. According to the Federal Police, the items located were a health card, black pants, a black flip-flop and a pair of boots belonging to Bruno Pereira; and a pair of boots and a backpack Philips in addition to clothing.

the searches enter on the eighth day. Also on Sunday (12), the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja) claimed to have found a new vessel in the same region where the search is being carried out by indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and by English journalist Dom Phillips.

“What the search team found was a possible location where traces, observed on the edge of a ravine, indicate that a vessel could been dragged into place. This information was passed on to the authorities responsible for the investigations and, for this reason, the place was isolated by the competent authorities so that the search and expertise can be carried out”, says the report signed by the legal prosecutor of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley ( Univaja), Eliesio Marubo.

Also according to the statement, a vessel was also found near the site that may be owned by Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, detained for investigation. “The information about the vessel’s ownership still needs to be confirmed by those responsible for the investigations”, the document emphasizes.

Genetic material

On the last On Thursday (10), the Federal Police (PF) in Amazonas, which is leading the security forces in Operation Javari, reported that search teams found organic material, “apparently human”, in an area close to the port of Atalaia do North. There is still no information whether the sample collected has any relation to the disappearance of Phillips and Bruno Pereira.

The National Institute of Criminalistics of the Federal Police will carry out the expert analysis of the material collected, as well as the expertise on traces of blood found on Amarildo’s vessel, known as “Pelado”.

He is suspected of involvement in the case and had his temporary arrest for 30 days decreed on the night of on Friday (9) by the on-duty judge Jacinta Santos, during the custody hearing in the District of Atalaia do Norte (AM). The process continues in judicial secrecy.

In addition to these expertise, genetic material collected by reference investigators from Phillips, in Salvador, and Bruno Pereira, in Recife. The samples will be used in the comparative analysis with the blood found on the vessel.