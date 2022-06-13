Authorized public tender with 699 vacancies for the Federal Revenue

Ordinance published today (13) in Official Diary of the Union authorizes the holding of a public tender by the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil, with 699 vacancies.

Of the total number of vacancies, 469 will be allocated to the position of tax analyst and 230 to the position of tax auditor.

According to the ordinance, the deadline for the publication of the public tender notice will be six months, starting today.

The ordinance also authorizes a period of at least two months between the publication of the notice and the holding of the first test of the event.

“The publication of the ordinance is the confirmation of one of the priority guidelines of the Federal Revenue administration”, says a note from the agency.