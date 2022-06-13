BrazilBrazil

Authorized public tender with 699 vacancies for the Federal Revenue

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read

Ordinance published today (13) in Official Diary of the Union authorizes the holding of a public tender by the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil, with 699 vacancies.

Of the total number of vacancies, 469 will be allocated to the position of tax analyst and 230 to the position of tax auditor.

According to the ordinance, the deadline for the publication of the public tender notice will be six months, starting today.

The ordinance also authorizes a period of at least two months between the publication of the notice and the holding of the first test of the event.

“The publication of the ordinance is the confirmation of one of the priority guidelines of the Federal Revenue administration”, says a note from the agency.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Agência Brazil explains how to make mandatory military enlistment

1 hour ago

Biden says Zelensky refused to listen to Ukraine invasion warnings

12 hours ago

Release of eight Spix’s Macaws was successful

14 hours ago

Gymnast Caio Souza wins bronze at the World Cup in Croatia

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.