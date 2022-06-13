Agência Brazil explains how to make mandatory military enlistment

Young Brazilian males, in the year they turn 18, are required by law to enlist in order to serve in the Navy, Army or Air Force. The enlistment is intended for the training of first or second category reservists.

Enrollment can be done at site alistamento.eb.mil.br or at a Military Service Board with the CPF number and the completion of the military enlistment form. Those who do not have a CPF cannot register online. In this case, the person must go to a board with a birth certificate or proof of naturalization; proof of residence or signed declaration; and official document with photograph.

Free enlistment must be made within the first six months (January to June) of the year in which you turn 18 years of age. After this period, the youth continues with the duty to enlist, but must pay a fine for enlisting after the deadline. Those who have not enlisted have until December 31 of the year in which they turn 45 years of age to do so, but during that period they will remain in debt with their military service.

The person who does not enlist will not be able to: obtain a passport or extend the validity of the document; join as an employee, employee or associate in an official company or association; sign a contract with the federal, state, territory or municipal government; take an exam or enroll in any educational establishment; obtain a professional card, registration of a liberal professions diploma, registration or registration for the exercise of any function and license for industry and profession; sign up for a public service contest; exercise any public office or public office, whether elective or nominating; and receive any award or favor from the federal, state, territory or municipal government.

Once enlisted, in some cases the citizen may request the postponement of incorporation, which is the act of transferring from one class to another after his own, in order to compete for selection to serve in the Navy, Army or Air Force barracks. This request must be made to the Military Service Board closest to the residence, during the enlistment period, or to the Selection Committee during the selection process.

Medicine, pharmacy, dentistry or veterinary students can postpone incorporation until the end of the course. In that case, they will participate in selection to serve as a temporary medical, pharmaceutical, dental or veterinary officer.

Persons with disabilities must also enlist. In case of visible special need, after enlistment, the person can present a medical opinion and request the Certificate of Exemption (CI) from the Military Service.

Persons who are absolutely incapable, that is, who do not have the discernment to perform acts of civil life, can enlist through the legal guardian or curator.

To find out if he was dismissed, the interested party must access the site alistamento.eb.mil.br Anyone who changes their address must go to the nearest Military Service Board with proof of their current residence and identity document

waiver

A person who is the sole breadwinner of the family may be exempted from military service. To do so, you must present documents to the Military Service Board that prove this situation, such as: birth certificates of children, marriage certificates, proof of income and other documents.

In many cases, the person is dismissed even before attending the selection. This is because in your region the number of enlisted personnel is much greater than the vacancies in the barracks, or because they reside in a municipality that does not collaborate with the Mandatory Initial Military Service (non-tax municipality).

Whoever was discharged is even with the Compulsory Initial Military Service. If you want to pursue a career, you can become a career soldier, after passing a public tender; or voluntary temporary military, for a specified period of time.

alternative military service

There is also the option for alternative military service, which occurs when the selected person will perform activities of an administrative, assistance, philanthropic or even productive nature, replacing activities of an essentially military nature.

These cases are allowed for citizens who, after enlistment, claim an imperative of conscience, arising from religious belief or philosophical or political conviction, to abstain from activities of an essentially military nature.

In order to perform this type of military service, the citizen must present a declaration of imperative of conscience, written in his own hand, containing the reasons for his objection to performing the Mandatory Military Service due to religious belief, philosophical line or political party, as well as his option for Alternative Service to Compulsory Military Service.

According to the Army, the information provided implies the immediate inclusion of the youth in the selection process for the Alternative Military Service to the Mandatory Military Service (Sasmo), but if it is identified that the information provided is false, a process will be opened to investigate the statements and, in In case of conviction based on Article 299 of the Penal Code, the person is subject to imprisonment from one to five years, and a fine.