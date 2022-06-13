Biden says Zelensky refused to listen to Ukraine invasion warnings

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Ukrainian president had played down successive US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of the country. Kiev reacted on Saturday: Western allies “did not want to hear” calls for preventive sanctions against Moscow, returned Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesman Sergei Nikiforov.

“A lot of people thought I was overreacting,” Joe Biden said at a reception in Los Angeles designed to raise funds for the Democratic Party.

“But I knew we had information to that effect. [Vladimir Putin] would cross the border. There was no doubt and Zelensky didn’t want to listen,” added the President of the United States. Biden recalled that in the weeks leading up to the invasion, Zelensky even showed public irritation with Washington’s warnings.

The Biden Administration began delivering warnings to Kiev about preparations for an invasion of Ukraine long before the Russian president announced, in the early hours of February 24, a “special military operation”.

Reaction

Sergei Nikiforov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Presidency, reacted to the US president’s words, saying that Zelensky himself called for preventive sanctions against Russia before the full-scale invasion, a plea that Ukraine’s partners “did not want to hear”.

According to Nikiforov, the Ukrainian president had three or four telephone conversations with Biden before the outbreak of the war, during which perspectives and detailed assessments were exchanged: “Therefore, the phrase ‘did not want to hear’ probably needs to be clarified.”

For his part, Mykhailo Podolia, adviser to Zelensky, assures that Kiev was aware of Moscow’s war plans. The Ukrainian president, stressed the adviser, was attentive to the warnings. However, the scale of the offensive “shocked many countries”, including Ukraine’s partners.