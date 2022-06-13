BrazilBrazil

Gymnast Caio Souza wins bronze at the World Cup in Croatia

The gymnast Caio Souza won the bronze medal in the pommel horse, in the stage of the World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, this Saturday (11).

Rodolfo Vilela / Sports Network

After obtaining the eighth best classification, the athlete from Rio de Janeiro improved his score to 13,633 and took third position.

This Saturday, he still played in the parallel bars final and took fourth position, with a score of 14,233.

The Brazilian athlete still has three more finals to participate this Sunday (12). He advanced with the second-best grade on the table jump; fourth in the pull-up bar and fifth in the rings.

fixed bar

Another Brazilian who is in the fight for medals this Sunday is Lucas Bitencourt. He will be final on the pull-up, having advanced with the seventh best note.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

