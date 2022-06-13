BrazilBrazil

Brazil leads 3-1 of USA and loses unbeaten in the League of Nations

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
Less than a minute

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team lost to the United States by 3 sets to 1 this Saturday afternoon (11), at the Nilson Nelson gymnasium, in Brasília, for the League of Nations.

The ends were 25-21, 25-27, 20-25 and 20-25. As a result, coach Renan Dal Zotto’s team suffered their first defeat in three games. Meanwhile, the North American team continues with 100% success in the tournament. The national team returns to the court this Sunday, at 10 am, to face China.

Despite the defeat, the best scorer of the game was Brazilian Alan, with 23 hits, 21 of which were attacking. On the American side, Jake Hanes had 20 points and was the highlight.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Macaé investigates suspected monkeypox

2 hours ago

Brazil records 27,796 cases of covid-19 and 114 deaths in 24 hours

4 hours ago

Ministry opens registration for courses on sustainability

5 hours ago

Vasco and Cruzeiro face off at Maracanã, with tickets already sold out

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.