Brazil leads 3-1 of USA and loses unbeaten in the League of Nations

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team lost to the United States by 3 sets to 1 this Saturday afternoon (11), at the Nilson Nelson gymnasium, in Brasília, for the League of Nations.

The ends were 25-21, 25-27, 20-25 and 20-25. As a result, coach Renan Dal Zotto’s team suffered their first defeat in three games. Meanwhile, the North American team continues with 100% success in the tournament. The national team returns to the court this Sunday, at 10 am, to face China.

Despite the defeat, the best scorer of the game was Brazilian Alan, with 23 hits, 21 of which were attacking. On the American side, Jake Hanes had 20 points and was the highlight.