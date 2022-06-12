Brazil records 27,796 cases of covid-19 and 114 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 114 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (11) by the Ministry of Health. The number of cases stood at 27,796.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, deaths have totaled 668,074 and the total number of confirmed cases, 31,445,137.

Also according to the bulletin, 30,182,173 people have recovered from the disease and 594,890 are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update for the Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins, in addition to deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.

States

São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5,591,276, followed by Minas Gerais (3,478,575) and Paraná (2,569,772). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (125,176).

Regarding deaths, São Paulo has the highest number (169,836), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,870) and Minas Gerais (61,719). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2002), stable in relation to yesterday’s bulletin.