Valentine’s Day: community wedding unites 300 couples in SP

A year ago, bus collector Cláudia Damascena Santos, 46, was admitted to a hospital waiting for a liver transplant. Beside her, giving support and affection, was her partner, now engaged, José Antonio de Souza Caetano, a 60-year-old driver.

This Sunday (12), Dias dos Namorados, Claudia and José will join in a collective wedding at Ginásio Ibirapuera, in the south-central region of São Paulo. In addition to them, another 300 couples should participate in the action promoted by the Department of Justice and Citizenship, through the Citizenship Integration Center (CIC).



The couple José Antonio de Souza Caetano, 60 years old, and Cláudia Damascena Santos, 46 years old, will formalize the union in the collective wedding held at Ginásio Ibirapuera by the Secretary of Justice and Citizenship on Valentine’s Day. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

“I’m going to celebrate life, because at that time, last year, I almost died, I had to have a liver transplant and José Antonio never abandoned me and took care of me all the time”, says the bride, anxious about the big day.

The initiative is aimed at couples with a total income of up to three minimum wages. Couples who signed up and fit this profile will be entitled to the wedding, ceremony and band free of charge. The ceremony will be done first for a model couple. Afterwards, four judges carry out, with the other couples, the formalities for the signing of the civil marriage document.

Proving the “tradition”, Cláudia is the next in the family to get married after having taken her daughter-in-law’s bouquet at her son’s wedding. Claudia and José Antonio met six years ago at work. There were two dating and four living together. “My children accepted the marriage well. They like him and have seen how he treated me in four years of illness”.

Fully recovered, Claudia will marry in a wedding dress and bouquet in the presence of her four children and three grandchildren. She says the moment is anxious for both of them. “We are very excited to be able to fulfill a big dream and very happy to have had the opportunity to participate in the wedding on this important date in our lives”.

Now it’s for real

22 years ago, a love story at first sight brought together Madalena Fernandes Santana, 46, who arrived in São Paulo from Bahia, and Wagner Petrônio de Santana, 49.

“It was love at first sight when we saw each other on the street where we live”, says Madalena, who already had two daughters from a previous marriage and who stayed with her grandmother in Itajaí (BA).

After being together for two and a half, they each went their separate ways with new companions. Until they met again and love came again.

“We were together for two and a half years and then broke up. After nine years we got back together and we’ve been living together for six years and now we’ve decided to get married for real and now it’s forever, until God separates us”, says Madalena, who works as a concierge.

Together they decided that “real marriage” would be the next step. With a tight budget and wedding costs, the dream was put on hold until Madalena read about the free community wedding. “I made my application right away. Soon after I received an email from CIC and I ran after the documentation and everything went well. It will be a privilege for our love to be celebrated in such a beautiful way”.

Madalena, alongside Wagner, will enter with her 9 and 5-year-old grandchildren. The daughters will also be present at the ceremony. “The heart is racing a thousand an hour, it’s getting closer, the anxiety is only increasing, I’m daydreaming. I hope it’s all very beautiful!”.

The house of the five women

“I’m really looking forward to Sunday, I’m counting the days and inside I feel like it’s the first time I’ve met Juliana”, says, a little shy, Daniela Dias Gobetti, 38, who works with general services. .

On Sunday, Daniela and Juliana Camilo Flausino will make the same-sex union official through civil marriage.

The two have lived together for a year and, with them, the daughters they both had in other relationships. “The formation of this large family, for me, has been wonderful, as I say, it is the home of the five women”, says Juliana, 26, a telemarketing professional, already looking forward to the big day.

“I hope it will be a wonderful and very emotional time. The heart is racing, we are very anxious”, reveals the bride.

Daniela will enter the marriage with her 17-year-old daughter. “She took the news of the wedding very well, she never questioned my sexuality,” she said. Juliana will enter with the godparents’ son, who is in a wheelchair, and with her daughters, as bridesmaids.

The civil registration of the marriage opens the way for another dream: “to register Juliana’s two daughters in my name”, hopes Daniela. Today, the birth certificate of the girls, aged 9 and 5, does not include the father’s name.

Juliana and Daniela met in an LGBT Facebook group. The conversations on the social network lasted a month. “One day, she asked me out on a date by letter”, says Juliana. “She wrote it, took the picture and sent it on WhatsApp.”

The intention to make the union official at the registry office was always present, but the cost was postponing the wedding. “Until I read about community marriage on the internet and signed up. I sent a message later, she was surprised, but she soon agreed”, said Juliana.

“She signed up and said: get the godparents and we’re going to get married”, said Daniela. And she concluded: “My heart beats a thousand just imagining this long-awaited day for me and Juliana, I am the happiest person in the world”.