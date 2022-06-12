Mega-Sena accumulates and will pay R$ 52 million on the 15th

BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena accumulated in the contest number 2490 held this Saturday (11), in São Paulo. Here are the numbers drawn: 11, 16, 17, 41, 46 and 59.

The corner had 65 winning bets, each worth R$ 65,482.06. And the court, with four correct numbers, recorded 5,432 winning bets, with R$ 1,119.38 for each bettor.

In the contest next Wednesday (15), the Mega-Sena must pay R$ 52 million to whoever hits the six dozen. The information is from the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

