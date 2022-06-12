BrazilBrazil

Brazil crushes opponents and reaches the semi in the South American Rugby

In the first of two days of competition in Saquarema (RJ), the Brazilian women’s rugby sevens team (rugby with seven athletes on each side) did not give their opponents chances and advanced to the South American semifinals with three overwhelming victories. There were only five points conceded in total, with two games with the defense intact. Now, the Yaras face Argentina, aiming for the 20th title of the competition in twenty participations. The duel with Argentina is scheduled for 10:44 am this Saturday (11).

At the rugby sevens, matches last 14 minutes, divided into two halves of seven minutes each. As soon as one game ends, the other starts immediately. In front of the Brazilian fans at the Elcyr Resende de Mendonça Stadium, in Saquarema, the Brazilian team simply ran over the other three teams in group A. The debut was with a 49-5 triumph against Guatemala. The other two teams failed to score against Brazil: victories 37-0 against Uruguay and 32-0 against Paraguay.

The Yaras advanced in first and Paraguay took the second place. In group B, Colombia finished in first with Argentina in second and setting up a meeting with Brazil.

Beating Argentina, the Brazilian team will enter the field to decide the title at 16:34. This is the 21st edition of the tournament, which only had a champion other than Brazil: Colombia won in 2015, when the Yaras were not present, as they already had a spot in the Olympic Games in Rio, the following year (the tournament functioned as a Pre- Olympic).

This is the seventh time that the South Americano is held in Brazilian territory. The team has never lost a game for the competition in its entire history. However, it has a defeat against a South American country in official games: to Colombia, in the bronze dispute at the Pan American Games in Lima, in 2019.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

