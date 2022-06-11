Justice overturns decision that prevents PRF from acting off highways

The Second Instance of the Federal Justice today (10) suspended the decision that prevented the Federal Highway Police (PRF) from acting in operations outside federal highways. In the decision, the president of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF2), Messod Azulay Neto, understood that the performance of the PRF is within the law.

On Wednesday (8), the court of the 26th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro accepted a request from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to suspend Article 2 of Ordinance 42/2021, of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) that authorizes the role of the PRF in operations.

The MPF’s request came after three police operations, with the participation of the PRF, which resulted in the death of 37 people, one in the Chapadão community (which left six dead), in March; and two in Vila Cruzeiro (one in February, with eight deaths, and another in May, with 23 deaths).

With the decision, the MJSP ordinance takes effect again. By the norm, the PRF can designate personnel to integrate teams in joint operation with other forces, provide logistical support, act in the safety of the teams and the material used, enter locations subject to a search and seizure warrant, as provided for in a judicial decision, draw up detailed terms of occurrence and perform other acts related to the purpose of the joint operation.