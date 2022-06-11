São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba, returns after two years

What is the biggest São João in the world? The rivalry between the cities of Caruaru, in Pernambuco, and Campina Grande, in Paraíba, is back after the cancellation of the parties because of the covid-19, in the last two years.

Last week, Caruaru opened the schedule that runs until the month of July. And, this Friday (10), it is the turn of the Paraíba city of Campina Grande to resume the June festivities.

The opening of the São João festivities should bring together an audience of 100,000 people at Parque do Povo. The estimate is made by the organizers of the event, which completes 39 editions.

This year, Campina Grande pays tribute to one of the greatest icons of regional music from the Northeast: the main venue was named Palco Genival Lacerda.

Also known as Seu Vavá, Genival Lacerda from Campinas recorded more than 70 albums over a 65-year career and died last year as a result of Covid-19.

The official opening of São João de Campina Grande will take place this Friday, with presentations by Xand Avião, Flávio José and Nonato Neto.

The music should continue to gather millions of visitors for 30 days.

The program runs until July 10th and will feature over a thousand hours of forró and around 800 attractions, including national artists such as Elba Ramalho; in addition to bands, trios, quadrilles and folk groups.