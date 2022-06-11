Covid-19: Brazil has 56 thousand new cases and 170 deaths in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 667,960 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (10) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 31,417,341.

In 24 hours, 56,491 cases were recorded. In the same period, 170 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 30,178,187 people have recovered from the disease and 571,194 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update on the states of Tocantins, in addition to deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.

States

São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.58 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.47 million) and Paraná (2.56 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (125.1 thousand). Then appears Roraima (156 thousand) and Amapá (160.4 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (169,777), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,870) and Minas Gerais (61,719). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,002), Amapá (2,137) and Roraima (2,152).

Vaccination

To date, 440 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 177.2 million with the first dose and 159.6 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people. Another 88.5 million have already received the booster dose.