BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil has 56 thousand new cases and 170 deaths in 24 hours

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 667,960 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (10) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 31,417,341.

In 24 hours, 56,491 cases were recorded. In the same period, 170 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 30,178,187 people have recovered from the disease and 571,194 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update on the states of Tocantins, in addition to deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.

States

São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.58 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.47 million) and Paraná (2.56 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (125.1 thousand). Then appears Roraima (156 thousand) and Amapá (160.4 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (169,777), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,870) and Minas Gerais (61,719). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,002), Amapá (2,137) and Roraima (2,152).

Vaccination

To date, 440 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 177.2 million with the first dose and 159.6 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people. Another 88.5 million have already received the booster dose.

epidemiological bulletin 06.10.2022

Epidemiological Bulletin 06.10.2022 – Ministry of Health

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba, returns after two years

40 mins ago

SP receives photographic exhibition on Venezuelan immigration to Brazil

3 hours ago

José Paulo Cavalcanti Filho takes office in chair 39 of the ABL

4 hours ago

Brazil thrashes Ecuador and is one draw away from the under-20 title in ES

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.