SP receives photographic exhibition on Venezuelan immigration to Brazil

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brazil, in the capital of São Paulo, hosts the photographic exhibition Welcome: the Journey from Venezuela to Integration in Brazil, which will be on display until the 26th at Banco do Brazil – Torre Matarazzo, at Avenida Paulista, 1230.

The exhibition tells through images the trajectory of Venezuelan refugees and immigrants towards economic and social integration in Brazil. The records are from real stories of people who crossed the border in Roraima in search of opportunities to rebuild their lives in a new country. Who signs the collection is the Italian photographer Antonello Veneri.

The artist visited the shelters of Operação Acolhida, in Roraima, and toured cities such as Brasília, Concórdia and Seara, in western Santa Catarina – locations that received groups of Venezuelans. “When visiting the exhibition, the public follows the story of a journey full of feelings, dignity and a lot of hope. But, more than that, the show allows for something even deeper and more intense, which is the experience of looking and being looked at, through portraits”, highlights the photographer, who also immigrated to Brazil ten years ago.

The exhibition is curated by Benedetta Fontana and is organized by the Associação Voluntários para o Serviço Internacional Brazil, with resources financed by the Office of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) of the United States government. For the São Paulo edition, the exhibition is sponsored by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The exhibition runs until June 26, except on the 19th, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 8 pm; Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 10 am to 6 pm.