Brazil thrashes Ecuador and is one draw away from the under-20 title in ES

In a match that had the transmission of TV Brazil across the country, the Brazilian men’s under-20 team had no difficulty beating Ecuador 4-1, in the second round of the Espírito Santo Under-20 International Tournament, at Kléber Andrade Stadium, in Cariacica. The goals were scored by Matheus Nascimento, Matheus Martins (twice) and Kayky, with Cuero discounting for the Ecuadorians.

In the third and final round of the tournament, Brazil has a title match against Uruguay. As they have six points against four of the opponent, a draw guarantees the conquest for the green-and-yellow team.

Coach Ramon Menezes promoted some changes in the starting lineup in relation to the lineup of the 5-2 victory against Paraguay in the debut and bet on a formation with four attackers. It took just 30 seconds to prove effective. In a quick move, Vitor Roque launched Matheus Nascimento in depth on the right and he touched the exit of goalkeeper Kleber Pinargote to open the scoring.

Owner of the game, Brazil extended the game in the 20th minute. After stealing the ball in midfield, Andrey stretched out a pass to Matheus Martins who, completely free, advanced and again hit the opponent’s goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

At halftime, the crowd that attended the stadium had a special attraction. Striker Richarlison, star of the main team and who is from Espírito Santo, welcomed the gifts to Kléber Andrade.

In the second half, the script was repeated. Right at the beginning, before the two minutes of ball rolling, Matheus Martins stole the ball on the right, advanced and touched between the goalkeeper’s legs to make it 3-0 for Brazil. It was the third goal of the Fluminense forward in the tournament, which equaled the namesake Matheus Nascimento in the competition’s top scorer.

With the wide advantage built, the selection naturally relaxed and ended up allowing a goal from Ecuador – current South American champion of the category – in the 25th minute, when he made a mistake in the ball out and saw Justin Cuero win a tackle and kick Micael’s counterfoot to decrease.

However, Brazil put order in the game again less than a minute later. In a play by athletes who entered in the second half, Juninho crossed from the left and Kayky completed the first for the nets.

The selection now puts its attack to the test – the best in the competition, with nine goals scored – against the least leaked defense. Uruguay, who beat Paraguay in the first match of the night by 1-0, conceded just one goal in two games.

At 8:30 pm on Sunday (12), again broadcast on TV Brazil, the two countries will decide who will win the Espírito Santo Under-20 International Tournament. A draw gives the trophy to Brazil and whoever wins is champion.