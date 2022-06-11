With new coach, Flamengo faces the packed Inter in Porto Alegre

Internacional welcomes Flamengo for the 11th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship at 21:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday (11), at Estádio Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. Colorado, which comes from nine games without defeat in the championship (twelve joining other competitions), will face a team in low, coming from two defeats in the Brazileirão, but which will have news on the bench: coach Dorival Junior will start his third passage through the carioca club, replacing the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, fired on Thursday (9), The classic will be broadcast by national radio, with narration by André Marques. comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Rodrigo Ricardo and news duty with Wagner Gomes.

Colorado, playing at home, expects great support from the crowd due to the good moment. After losing in the debut of the Brazilian by Atlético-MG, the team did not lose more in the competition, accumulating three victories and six draws. However, amid the good sequence, Internacional could no longer win at home for the Brazileirão, since being led by Mano Menezes, at the end of April. There are three games and three draws so far. The team starts the round in seventh position, with 15 points.

For the duel with Rubro-Negro, Mano Menezes will not have Edenilson (suspended for three yellow cards) and Uruguayan defender Bruno Méndez available, as he is on loan from Corinthians until the end of the month. Méndez will stay away until a definition of his future, since if he enters the field once again he won’t be able to defend another club in the championship. On the other hand, Colorado will have the return of Wanderson.

The moment in Flamengo is opposite. The two consecutive defeats, to Fortaleza and Bragantino, were the shovel of lime in the work of the Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa at the head of the team. The club moved quickly and brought Dorival Junior, who was in Ceará. To combat the short time he had to get used to the squad, the coach must take advantage of his familiarity with some players – who were already at Rubro-Negro in his last spell, in 2018 – .such as Éverton Ribeiro, Vitinho, Willian Arão and Diego Alves.

The bad sequence left Flamengo on the edge of the relegation zone, with just 12 points, in 14th place, just one point above Cuiabá, the first team in the relegation zone (Z4).

In his re-debut, Dorival will not be able to count on the Uruguayan De Arrascaeta, who is accompanying the national team in friendly preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.