TV Brazil premieres documentary series Archeologies

Starting this Saturday (11), at 9 am, the TV Brazil airs the documentary series archeologies, in search of the first Brazilians. With an unprecedented weekly broadcast on the public broadcaster, the production reveals who were the first inhabitants of the country before it was called Brazil, where they came from, how they arrived in this part of the continent and how they lived.

Directed by Ricardo Azoury, the series consists of six 45-minute episodes.

During the program, the documentaries highlight that, for many years, Brazil was considered a country whose history and past did not surpass the barrier of its discovery by the Portuguese, in the 15th century. the peoples of the Americas, who projected the arrival of man to the continent through the Beringia Strait around 15 thousand years ago.

But the series shows that this hypothesis is now being bombarded by evidence that projects Brazil to a new level of science and history. The passage and eventual settlement of hunter-gatherer-fishermen groups and ceramicist populations along the coast and in the interior of Brazilian lands left traces that have withstood time.

These traces are the raw material and the starting point for the production of the series. Made in different and different locations in Brazil, the documentaries have a playful investigation as their tone and style that aligns the public’s curiosity, the photographer’s aesthetic gaze and the commitment of field researchers, in search of what would have been the first Brazilian.





premiere episode

Produced by Writing & Films, the series begins with the episode Amazon 10 Million, by dismantling theories that the largest tropical forest on the planet has always been a world devoid of civilization. Excavations along the Amazon basin belie the old idea of ​​untouched and pure paradise.

During the premiere episode, the attraction reveals that many people lived in the Amazon for thousands of years. People who achieved the feat of taking wealth and livelihood from the earth, managing land and transforming their world, without destroying it.

Soil analyses, cave paintings and ceramic decorations are means by which archaeologists can perceive striking features of early life. Through testimonies of researchers and archaeologists, Amazon 10 million shows how archeology helps to understand the occupation of populations in tropical regions over millennia.

hunter gatherers, Art, engineers, sambaquisand The Summer of 1500 are the following episodes that complete the documentary series shown on TV Brazil.

Datasheet

Producer: Writing & Films

Direction and photography: Ricardo Azoury

Content production and supervision: Juliana Reis

Year: 2017

episodes: 6

Duration: 45 minutes

Genre: documentary

Indicative rating: 10 years

Live and on demand

Follow the schedule of TV Brazil by the open channel, pay TV and satellite dish. Tune in: tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/comosintonizar.

Your favorite programs are on TV Brazil Play, at site play.ebc.com.br or by app on smartphone. The app can be downloaded for free and is available for Android and iOS. Also watch on WebTV: tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/webtv.

Service

Debut Archeologies, in search of the first Brazilians – Saturday, 11/06, at 9 am, at TV Brazil

