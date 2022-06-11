Almost all BPC beneficiaries are registered in the Single Registry

Almost all the elderly and people with disabilities who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) are registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). According to the most recent statistics from the Ministry of Citizenship, in May, 98% of them were included in the register that lists low-income families.

According to the ministry, the regularization was driven by joint efforts by the federal government and city halls to encourage the updating of registration of the elderly and people with disabilities. Another factor was the modernization of the registration processes, which makes the need for face-to-face service more flexible.

In addition to the Ministry of Citizenship, the cadastral update is being carried out in partnership with the Cadastro Único Network and the Unified Social Assistance System (Suas) in the states, municipalities and the Federal District.

Another change that increased registration regularization was the authorization for the legal representative to enter data in CadÚnico, in case the applicant or beneficiary of the BPC does not have a family of reference and cannot register.

Application

The launch of the CadÚnico application in March also helped to facilitate the registration process. The tool allows pre-registration and registration updating by confirming the data, if there has been no change in the information provided at the time of registration or the last registration update. The tool is available for mobile phones on Android and iOS systems.

The new application also brings options, such as georeferenced, with service points closer to citizens, extract of benefits, notifications and virtual assistant. The mobile version also allows the consultation of data such as the Social Identification Number (NIS), family code, registration status, date of the last update and deadline for a new registration update. The system also displays data on the household, the family and the identification of the person responsible for the family unit and the other members.

Eligibility

CadÚnico is used by the federal government to define who is eligible for more than 28 benefits and initiatives aimed at vulnerable citizens. Registration allows access to benefits such as Auxílio Brazil, Auxílio Gás, the Social Electricity Tariff and the Casa Verde Amarela Program. In relation to the BPC, inclusion in the registry speeds up obtaining the benefit, as it facilitates proof of low income.

The BPC guarantees the payment of a monthly minimum wage to elderly people aged 65 or over, or to people with disabilities who meet the criteria for receipt. The income per person in the family must be equal to or less than a quarter of the minimum wage. People with disabilities undergo medical and social assessment at the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).