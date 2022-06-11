This Saturday’s Mega-Sena draws a prize of R$ 40 million

The Mega-Sena Contest 2,489, which will be held tonight (11) in São Paulo, must pay the prize of R$ 40 million to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

The last contest (2,488), last Wednesday (8), had no winners of the six dozen, and the prize was accumulated.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at site of Caixa Econômica Federal.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.