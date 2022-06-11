Franca defeats Flamengo by 80 to 65 and wins Novo Basquete Brazil

Franca made the home factor count and defeated Flamengo by 80 to 65, on Thursday night (9) at the Pedrocão gymnasium, to guarantee the title of Novo Basquete Brazil (NBB), the main championship of the modality in the country. The highlight of the São Paulo team in the decisive game was the forward Lucas Dias, who added 19 points and 14 rebounds.

With this Thursday’s victory, the team from the Capital of Brazilian Basketball (as the city in which the São Paulo team is based is known) closed the final series of the competition by 3 to 1, after winning the first confrontation, played in Franca, by 85 to 79, triumph in the second, at Maracanãzinho, by 64 to 62, and lose the third, away from home, by 81 to 75.

Franca has not been a national champion since 1999, before the NBB era. After defeating Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro, the São Paulo team further expands its hegemony as the greatest national champion, with a total of 12 victories.

To achieve this achievement, the home factor was of great importance for the São Paulo team, which won all 21 matches they played at Pedrocão this season, including the two in the final series.